Another PC MLA questions review of school LGBTQ policy

Ross Wetmore, the MLA for Gagetown-Petitcodiac, said he has no objections to the current Policy 713, which sets minimum standards for schools to provide a safe, inclusive space for LGBTQ students. (Jacques Poitras/CBC - image credit)

Another Progressive Conservative MLA is questioning the Higgs government's review of the the province's school LGBTQ policy, saying he wants to ensure the outcome hasn't been "predetermined."

"What I would like is to have a true review, with no predetermined outcome," said Ross Wetmore, the MLA for Gagetown-Petitcodiac.

"So let's have a review and have all the stakeholders have the opportunity to bring forward their concerns."

Asked if he felt there is a predetermined outcome, Wetmore said that's not what he was saying, "but I want to make sure that there isn't. I want the public to be comfortable that there is no predetermined outcome of Policy 713."

Jacques Poitras/CBC

His comments on the need to hear from all stakeholders echo those of cabinet minister Arlene Dunn, who said Thursday she was concerned that there wasn't enough consultation with the LGBTQ community during the review.

Wetmore, the four-term MLA for Gagetown-Petitcodiac, recently said he won't run again in next year's provincial election.

He told CBC News he has no objections to the current policy, which sets minimum standards for schools to provide a safe, inclusive space for LGBTQ students.

"We have to protect the vulnerable in society and I think 713 is doing this. I don't have personally anything against the policy … as it exists now. Can it be enhanced? I'm not sure."

Radio-Canada

The policy includes allowing students under 16 to adopt new names and pronouns without their parents being told — a provision Premier Blaine Higgs says wrongly excludes parents from their children's lives.

Wetmore said there are cases when children grappling with their sexual orientation or gender identity don't feel safe talking to their parents about it.

"I think it's unfortunate that not all children can come forward and speak to their parents. But unfortunately that's the way it is," he said.

Story continues

Younger children, in particular, may feel more comfortable talking to someone outside their family, he added.

The former agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture minister said he remembers bringing up subjects with his own school guidance counsellors that he wouldn't raise with his parents.

WATCH | Ross Wetmore on Policy 713:

The counsellors are "not as judgmental," said Wetmore.

Education Minister Bill Hogan said Friday that consultations with LGBTQ stakeholders will happen soon.

"We have time next week to organize these meetings and that's what we plan on doing."

But Wetmore said he has "not yet" heard of any discussions planned with the PC caucus.

Friday in the legislature, opposition MLAs continued to question the government's motives for the review.

"The premier is showing a complete lack of leadership, management and empathy," said Liberal Isabelle Thériault.

"Now the question is: was he born like this, or did he just become like that?"

Jacques Poitras/CBC

That was a reference to Higgs saying this week he didn't know whether children are born gay or learn to be gay.

He was questioning at the time whether drag queen storytimes in schools are about teaching tolerance or promotion.

The premier repeated Friday that he did not know whether a different sexual orientation or gender identity is something children might learn in school from a drag event.

"I don't know but I just don't think it's appropriate at younger levels. I just don't."

Asked for his comment on what Higgs said, Wetmore said sexual orientation and gender identity is not "a learned thing. It's sort of in you, and with some people it comes out and some people it doesn't. I personally don't believe it's something that's taught."

Radio-Canada

Hogan said the same thing Friday.

"I don't think being a member of the LGBTQ community or a gender identity is like the common cold that you catch. I never have and I never will," he said.

"But I do think parents have the right to decide what they wish their children to be exposed to in public school."

Higgs insisted again Friday that there are other systems in place in schools to protect children who may be threatened at home in any way.

And he repeated that he wants schools to be safe and inclusive for all students and that Policy 713 as a whole would not be repealed. He said the review is only about "very specific areas we've identified."