Another one-handed catch for Raiders’ Davante Adams? Check out the play in first quarter
Davante Adams is making a good habit of one-handed catches this season.
He probably doesn’t mind.
Adams made a 32-yard reception against Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey that also drew a penalty in the first quarter.
The penalty was declined, of course.
DAVANTE ADAMS ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!
(via @nfl)pic.twitter.com/CDvbnml6uq
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 9, 2022
The Raiders ended up scoring on the opening-drive of the game, capped by Jacobs’ 1-yard run.
According to ESPN stats, it was Adams’ third one-handed catch this season, the most for any wide receiver in the NFL.
Not bad for his first year as the Raiders wide receiver.