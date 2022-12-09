Another one-handed catch for Raiders’ Davante Adams? Check out the play in first quarter

Davante Adams is making a good habit of one-handed catches this season.

He probably doesn’t mind.

Adams made a 32-yard reception against Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey that also drew a penalty in the first quarter.

The penalty was declined, of course.

The Raiders ended up scoring on the opening-drive of the game, capped by Jacobs’ 1-yard run.

According to ESPN stats, it was Adams’ third one-handed catch this season, the most for any wide receiver in the NFL.

Not bad for his first year as the Raiders wide receiver.