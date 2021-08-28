Is another national title in sight? Predicting Clemson’s 2021 season, game by game

With football season a week away, here’s a game-by-game look at Clemson’s schedule for 2021. Kickoff times listed where available.

Clemson vs. Georgia

7:30 p.m. Sept. 4, Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte

Out of all 12 of Clemson’s regular-season games, facing Georgia will be the most unpredictable as the Tigers start with their hardest game, likely to be a defensive battle. The top-5 matchup is the first time the two teams have played since a home-and-home series in 2013 and 2014. Each won on their respective field.

Prediction: Clemson 21, Georgia 20

Clemson vs. SC State

5 p.m. Sept. 11, Memorial Stadium in Clemson

The trick here will be for the Tigers to avoid the hangover effect after having played a huge game against Georgia in Week 1. Still, they won’t have that much of a problem in their home opener.

Prediction: Clemson 49, South Carolina State 10

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

3:30 p.m. Sept. 18, Memorial Stadium in Clemson

Historically speaking, Clemson hasn’t lost a game to Georgia Tech since 2014. In that time, the Tigers have outscored the Yellow Jackets 267-83, with last year’s 73-7 rout being the most lopsided in that time. The score shouldn’t be that bad, but the outcome won’t change.

Prediction: Clemson 42, Georgia Tech 17

Clemson at NC State

Sept. 25, Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina

After breezing through the previous two weeks, N.C. State should put up more of a fight. Quarterback Devin Leary’s health has been in question, but if he’s 100%, the Wolfpack could keep things close.

Prediction: Clemson 30, N.C. State 20

Clemson vs. Boston College

Oct. 2, Memorial Stadium in Clemson

ACC players voted Phil Jurkovec as the most underrated quarterback in the league, and he was *this* close to leading his squad to an upset victory over Clemson a year ago. The difference this year? Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei isn’t a first-time starter and Clemson’s defense is more experienced.

Prediction: Clemson 42, Boston College 21

Clemson at Syracuse

7 p.m. Oct. 15, Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York

Syracuse is one of only two current ACC teams to have a win over Clemson in the past six years. That win came in 2017, though it doesn’t look like the Orange will be able to repeat that this year in this Friday night game.

Prediction: Clemson 55, Syracuse 10

Clemson at Pitt

Oct. 23, Heinz Field in Pittsburgh

The Panthers are the other current league squad to have a win over Clemson in a six-season span, downing the Tigers 43-42 on Nov. 12, 2016 in Clemson. In the next two meetings, the Tigers outscored Pitt 94-27. The Panthers are the only Coastal Division foe on Clemson’s regular season schedule.

Prediction: Clemson 38, Pittsburgh 24

Clemson vs. Florida State

Oct. 30, Memorial Stadium in Clemson

Last year’s meeting was the game that wasn’t when it was canceled just hours before kickoff in Tallahassee, Florida. This season, Mike Norvell will lead the Seminoles into Clemson in his second season at the helm with UCF transfer McKenzie Milton under center. This feels like a close one.

Prediction: Clemson 27, Florida State 24

Clemson at Louisville

Nov. 6, Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky

This year, the ACC is loaded with talented quarterbacks, and Malik Cunningham is one of them. Still, the Tigers’ defense seems poised to be able to handle whatever is thrown its way.

Prediction: Clemson 35, Louisville 21

Clemson vs. UConn

Nov. 13, Memorial Stadium, Clemson

UConn didn’t have a season in 2020, so there’s not much to go off of in terms of what the Huskies bring. However, it’s not hard to imagine Clemson won’t win this one handily.

Prediction: Clemson 52, UConn 14

Clemson vs. Wake Forest

Nov. 20, Memorial Stadium in Clemson

After having a one-week break from conference play, Clemson returns to league action to play Wake Forest. Over the last two seasons, the Tigers have averaged 44.5 points against the Demon Deacons’ defense.

Prediction: Clemson 43, Wake Forest 21

Clemson at South Carolina

Nov. 27, Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia

The Palmetto Bowl was one of the longest-standing games played until last year when the SEC went to a conference-only schedule. It returns this year in Shane Beamer’s debut season with the Gamecocks.

Prediction: Clemson 35, South Carolina 14

Final thoughts

Look for Clemson to ride a perfect regular season into the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 4 in Charlotte, presumably against the North Carolina Tar Heels.