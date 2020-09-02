Another monument to a country's founder targeted. This time it's George Washington

Here's a vivid illustration of the axiom that, on any given day, any political controversy in Canada has an equivalent in the United States that just happens to be bigger.

In this case, much, much bigger. And taller. And a few dozen tonnes heavier.

This latest example comes just as Canadians are reacting to protesters in Montreal toppling a statue of the country's first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald, over his treatment and policies toward Indigenous people.

A working group in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday recommended renaming, removing or recontextualizing a variety of monuments in the city, including one gargantuan one destined to grab attention: the Washington Monument.

That's the 74,000-tonne obelisk, 169 metres tall, that towers over the skyline of a world capital — a world capital, it so happens, named for George Washington.

View photos Andrew Kelly/Reuters More

The first American president was not just a revolutionary hero who later established a centuries-long tradition of peacefully relinquishing democratic power.

He also owned slaves. He even paid slaves for their teeth.

Group asked to consider city's modern values

Tuesday's report came weeks after Mayor Muriel Bowser asked the working group to study government-owned facilities and determine whether their names reflected the city's modern values.

"Public buildings, monuments and spaces must reflect D.C.'s current values, not those from centuries ago," said the mayor's adviser, Beverly Perry, when the group was announced in July.

"As our values and cultural understandings change over time, our commemorative symbols must change to portray our values."

View photos Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press More

A major difference with the Macdonald incident is this development is happening through a democratic process.

The working group in Washington held a virtual town hall with 275 participants and received online feedback from more than 2,300 people, during which 63 per cent of respondents expressed a desire for some changes to the names of public monuments.

Not happening soon

Its report concluded that of 3,050 properties in the U.S. capital, 153 had problematic names.

It recommended that a number of local properties such as schools be renamed — including those named after presidents Thomas Jefferson, the author of the Declaration of Independence and also a slave-owner, and Woodrow Wilson; telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell; Francis Scott Key, author of The Star-Spangled Banner; and founding father Benjamin Franklin.

Story continues