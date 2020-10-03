As another migrant caravan heads toward the United States, skeptics ask: Why now?

Honduran migrants hoping to reach the United States rest in Entre Rios, Guatemala, after crossing the border from Honduras on Thursday. (Johan Ordonez / AFP/Getty Images)

As a new caravan of about 2,000 Honduran migrants pushed north through Central America toward the United States this week, people throughout the region were asking a question: Why now?

Some political analysts and government leaders are suspicious of the caravan's timing — a month before the U.S. presidential vote — given that a similar mass migration weeks before the 2018 midterm elections became a major campaign issue used by President Trump and other Republicans to drive immigration wary supporters to the polls.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday that there might be political motives behind the new caravan, though he acknowledged he did not have "all the elements" to support that belief.

"It’s a matter that I believe is linked to the U.S. election,” López Obrador told journalists at his daily news conference. “It is very weird, very strange that the caravan set out on the eve of the vote."

Many people are openly toying with opinions about the caravan, including an academic who questioned whether Honduras' ruling party might have played a role in organizing the caravan and members of the Honduran government who have blamed diverse forces, including liberal nonprofits, criminal groups and the billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

There is no public evidence that the latest caravan or any earlier iterations were organized by people or groups trying to influence U.S. elections.

Several migrants said speculation about their timing or motives distracts from the reasons that they are fleeing Honduras: entrenched poverty, endemic violence and overt government corruption — all of which have grown worse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This isn't a political movement, and we don’t care about the elections in any other country," said a caravan member named Ariel, who is an administrator of the WhatsApp group where migrants have organized themselves. “We’re dying of hunger and are just looking for a country that can offer us life with dignity."

On Thursday, members of the latest caravan maneuvered past immigration officials to enter Guatemala before beginning the several-day trek toward the Mexican border.

Ariel, a 26-year-old who asked to be identified only by his first name because he fears retribution from authorities back home, said he decided to join the caravan because he was kidnapped for ransom five months ago by police officers.

He said he learned about the caravan forming on social media. As for its timing of the caravan, he said migrants left this week because until a few weeks ago, the country's borders were closed as a coronavirus precaution.

Just days after Honduras confirmed its first cases of COVID-19 on March 10, President Juan Orlando Hernández ordered a near-complete lockdown of the country, closing its borders and issuing a curfew that required people to stay in their homes except for a few hours each week.

Those swift actions may have spared Honduras from a mass outbreak — the nation has seen 2,380 coronavirus deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. But human rights advocates say officials in Honduras have used the curfew to justify a military crackdown, and more than 63,000 people have been arrested for breaking curfew in recent months, including journalists and activists.

Many businesses have closed, hunger is widespread, and evictions have spiked, forcing families into the streets.

Hernández, who several years ago admitted that his campaign had been funded in part by millions of dollars stolen from the country’s Social Security Institute, and who was recently named by U.S. prosecutors as a co-conspirator in a drug trafficking case against his younger brother, has been linked to another corruption scandal. A recent government audit of the Honduran agency tasked with procuring medical supplies to fight the coronavirus found tens of millions of dollars wasted.

"Where's the money?" read large banners that have sprung up across the country in recent months.

Migrants have been leaving the country in large groups since at least 2017, inspired in part by annual "Stations of the Cross" processions in Mexico, where activists marched during Lent to bring attention to that country's harsh immigration enforcement. They say there is safety in numbers and that traveling together means they don't have to pay smugglers for protection.

