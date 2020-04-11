Another long-term-care centre added to list of active outbreaks

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has confirmed COVID-19 has been detected at another long-term care centre, Villa Marconi, on Baseline Road.

The facility was added to the public health authority's list of active outbreaks at institutions across the city.

OPH hasn't provided information about how many people have contracted the virus or whether cases were detected among staff or residents.

Past outbreaks have been declared when as few as one case of COVID-19 was detected.

No one from Villa Marconi was immediately available for comment.

More to come.