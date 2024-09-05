I have another 'level' for semi-final - Draper

Draper was appearing in his first Grand Slam quarter-final [Getty Images]

Britain's Jack Draper says he has another level to go at the US Open after he beat Alex de Minaur to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final.

The 22-year-old, who is yet to drop a set in New York, won 6-3 7-5 6-2 against the Australian 10th seed.

He will now play either world number one Jannik Sinner or 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev in the last four on Friday.

"This is not an overnight thing for me," the 25th seed said.

"I felt like my level today was solid, there were some glimpse of really good stuff.

"I still have some levels to go if I get pushed."

Draper is the first Briton to reach the semi-finals of the men's singles at Flushing Meadows since Andy Murray in 2012 - when Murray went on to win the title.

He has been highly-rated since a young age - he reached the final of the juniors at Wimbledon and took a set off Novak Djokovic at SW19 on his Grand Slam debut as a 19-year-old - but missed large chunks of the 2023 season with injuries as his body struggled to adapt to life on tour.

"Last year was a real turning point for me," Draper said.

"When I had my injury setbacks I had to watch all of these young amazing players winning amazing tournaments and playing on the biggest stages in the world.

"I felt like I just wasn't doing enough to get to that point myself.

"I've believed for a long time that I've been putting in the work and doing the right things and I knew that my time would come."

'Walks around an empty stadium have helped me'

The Arthur Ashe Stadium is the largest stadium in tennis [Getty Images]

Draper received treatment from the physio during the second set while De Minaur also appeared to be hampered by an injury.

The Briton said he called for the trainer after he "felt something" in his leg on set point in the first set, but he played down the issue.

"I was little bit worried at the time but I played two sets on it," he said.

"I did notice his attitude was maybe a little bit subdued, he was carrying an injury of some sort, but I still felt like it was a tough match."

Despite appearing in his first major quarter-final and playing on the 24,000-seater Arthur Ashe Stadium for the first time, he said he did not feel nervous when serving out the match.

His celebrations were also understated, with Draper carefully rearranging his belongings rather than being overcome with emotion.

"Honestly there weren't any [nerves]," Draper told Sky Sports.

"Once I got over the second-set hurdle I felt confident."

Draper said his previous experience playing on Centre Court at Wimbledon - coupled with walks around the cavernous Ashe Arena early in the mornings before the crowds arrive - helped him deal with the occasion.

"Every morning it has been a ritual of mine because I practise so early," Draper said.

"I have gone and taken a look around while it has been empty.

"I have been going out not knowing I would play but taking a look because it is one of the most iconic stages in the sport.

"I think that helped me get used to it today."

Draper is now ranked 25th in the world and became British number one in June, before going on to beat French Open and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz at Queen's in another key moment in his career.

Against De Minaur he remained remarkably composed during and after the match given the magnitude of the occasion.

"He's maturing all the time, he understands he can't go out and burn all his energy and emotions early on," his coach James Trotman added.

"It's just a sign that he's becoming more comfortable on this stage and playing with the best players in the world."