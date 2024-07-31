'On another level': mum revels in Tom Dean's third Olympic gold

Duncan Scott, James Guy, Matthew Richards and Tom Dean (left to right) were the first swimming relay team to defend an Olympic title [PA Media]

Olympic gold medallist Tom Dean's mum said watching Team GB's 4x200m freestyle team retain their title in person was "on another level".

Jacquie Hughes and some of Dean's family and friends watched one of his victories at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 from her garden in Maidenhead, Berkshire, because of Covid restrictions.

But they were able to cheer on and celebrate with Dean and his teammates at La Defense Arena in Paris on Tuesday.

Dean said the support was “what we all dream of” and made it “even more special” than his previous Olympic victories in Japan.

Family and friends, including Dean's brother Alfie (wearing 'D'), sister Connie (wearing 'A') and mum Jacquie (wearing 'O'), revelled in his success [BBC]

Dean, Matt Richards, James Guy and Duncan Scott had a slender lead going into the final leg but Scott brought the team home to win by a relatively comfortable 1.35 seconds.

Dean, who lives and trains in Bath, Somerset, told the BBC: “I don’t think you can put it into words. This is what we all dream of. This is what I have been dreaming of for three years since we won. We are the first team with the same quartet to defend an Olympic [swimming] title – it’s incredible.

“Even more special was having my family and friends and the crowd and that is what we do it for. Everyone watching at home, all the GB fans up in the stands – it is what we do it for.”

It meant another gold medal for his home club, Maidenhead Marlins.

"For a small club it's not too bad. I can only thank everyone," he said.

His mum said she had “never seen him beaming from ear to ear as much as he was” in Paris.

“Being here and the atmosphere and the crowd, it is just on another level. It just made me think I don’t know how they swam as well as they did in an empty arena in Tokyo. But I don’t think you can beat being in at poolside and the roar and the crowd,” she said.

Dean’s sister Connie prepared T-shirts painted with letters that spelled out “Deano”, which she said still smelled of paint having been made on Monday.

She said his supporters “sort of screamed and hugged him and said we loved him and were proud of him”, but that he remains in “race mode” with other forthcoming races.

“It’s a complete celebration of what it means to sacrifice and devote and to love. You don’t see all the work that goes on in the dark. This is just the light. To see him do that after decades of work, it’s indescribable,” she added.

“It’s a gruelling sport: you’re waking up at 5am; you have to go to bed at a certain time every day; you have to eat right.”

Paul Lloyd, Maidenhead Marlins' head coach, said he was "absolutely thrilled" with Dean's victory.

He told BBC Radio Berkshire he had got messages from Dean before and after his race, which proved he is a "one in a million person as well as a one in a million athlete."

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X (Twitter), or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2240.

More on this story

Related internet links