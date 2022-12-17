Another lane on Île-aux-Tourtes bridge to close

The Transport Ministry announced that a lane on the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge will be closed indefinitely as of Dec. 20. (Archives - image credit)

Motorists who use the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge daily might take more time to reach Montreal.

Another lane of the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge will be closed indefinitely as of Dec. 20 for construction, Quebec's Transport Ministry announced Friday in a news release.

It said that a lane must be closed to allow workers to repair cracks on the side of the bridge in the direction of Vaudreuil-Dorion.

The ministry will temporarily set up a lane reserved for buses and emergency vehicles in each direction.

The in-service date will be announced in early 2023.

Quebec is also reminding motorists that trucks must use the left lane when travelling on the bridge.