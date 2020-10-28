Another Inuvik resident tests presumptively positive for COVID-19

Another Inuvik resident has tested presumptively positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, but the case poses no threat to the public, according to a news release from the N.W.T.'s Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

The release states the new case is related to last week's case in which another Inuvik resident who had traveled to the town from Alberta by road was confirmed positive for COVID-19.

"Public health has determined there is no risk to the public as the individual has been self-isolating appropriately since returning from travel," said Tuesday's statement.

It said contact tracing has been completed and that the test will be validated at the Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife.

The statement also said the individual is being monitored and is doing fine.

Earlier news release sent in error

The news release was the second one issued by the N.W.T. public health on Tuesday — though the first was sent in error.

A release issued early Tuesday afternoon stated an Inuvik resident was confirmed to have COVID-19. Less than half an hour later, public health asked media outlets to "disregard and delete" that release.

Later on Tuesday afternoon, the office of the N.W.T. chief public health officer said the initial release had been sent in error, in anticipation of a test confirming COVID-19.

"We are committed to doing right by residents of the Northwest Territories by providing timely, clear, and accurate communications. In this instance, we failed. We deeply apologize for the confusion this has caused."

The later release said the office is already taking steps to make sure such errors don't happen again.