Another interest rate hike

Another rate hike from the Federal Reserve. And Russia says a drone attack on the Kremlin was an attempt to kill its president.

One last interest rate hike?

The Fed’s most aggressive rate-hiking campaign in 40 years may be history. The Federal Reserve raised its key short-term interest rate by a quarter percentage point Wednesday and signaled it could now pause if inflation continues to ease as expected. In a statement after a two-day meeting, the central bank removed previous guidance that “some additional policy firming (rate hikes) may be appropriate” to lower yearly inflation to its 2% target. Here's what you need to know.

Woman accused of hiding suspected killer of 5 in Texas

The man accused of killing five of his neighbors in rural Texas was taken into custody Tuesday after a four-day search, authorities said, and a woman was arrested Wednesday on accusations that she was keeping him hidden. Officials said Divimara Lamar Nava, 53, previously denied knowing the whereabouts of suspected gunman Francisco Oropeza, 38, and was hiding him in the home near Conroe, Texas, where he was found. More updates.

👉 Developing now: Numerous law enforcement agencies were searching for a 24-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting one woman and injuring four others inside a waiting room at a hospital in Midtown Atlanta before carjacking a vehicle and fleeing the scene, police said. Live updates.

A multitude of law enforcement officials responded to the scene of active shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.

FDA approves world's first RSV vaccine

For the first time, a vaccine was approved to combat severe respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. On Wednesday, the FDA approved Arexvy for adults 60 and older. In trials, the drug was 82% effective at preventing lower respiratory tract illness caused by RSV, and 94% effective in those who had at least one underlying medical condition. RSV infects nearly everyone by age 2 and typically causes cold symptoms, but it also strikes later in life, causing more than 177,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths among older adults each year. What you need to know.

👉 More news in medicine: Eli Lilly says new Alzheimer's drug donanemab slows early stages of disease by 35%.

Was drone attack an attempt to kill Putin?

Early Wednesday, fragments of two Ukrainian drones slammed into the Kremlin, causing a fireball near the roof of the iconic building complex. In a statement, the Russian government vowed retaliation for what it characterized as an assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was outside Moscow at the time. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was meeting with Nordic leaders in Helsinki, denied any role. Here's the latest.

Oleksandr Vashenko, 44, walks by an explosion crater as he carries a bag of bread to distribute it to his neighbors in Siversk, Donetsk region, Ukraine.

