Another horse sustains fatal injury at Churchill Downs. It’s the eighth death in recent weeks

A horse died at Churchill Downs in Louisville Sunday, marking the latest in a string of recent deaths at the track.

Rio Moon was euthanized after he injured his left front leg at the finish of the sixth race, according to Darren Rogers, senior director with media services at Churchill Downs.

Prior to the death of Rio Moon, seven horses died within a 10 day span at the track leading up to the Kentucky Derby. Two of those horses died on Derby Day after they were vanned away from the track with injuries sustained during undercard races.

One was Chloe’s Dream who was euthanized after injuring a knee during the second race. Freezing Point was put down after injuring an ankle in the eighth race. Another horse, Here Mi Song, departed in an equine ambulance after the 10th race but X-rays reportedly came back negative.