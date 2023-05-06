Another horse dies after Churchill Downs race, this time on Kentucky Derby Day

Another horse has died at Churchill Downs in Louisville ahead of the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Chloe’s Dream, who ran in the second race Saturday at Churchill Downs, was vanned off and euthanized after failing to finish the race, according to CBS Sports.

According to the Equibase race report, Chloe’s Dream, a 3-year-old ridden by jockey Corey Lanerie, pulled up while rounding the first turn.

The race report states that Chloe’s Dream “was allowed to settle, tucked in to save ground, went wrong leaving the first turn, pulled up and was vanned off.”

Chloe’s Dream is the sixth horse to die at Churchill Downs since the Spring Meet began last Saturday.

The horse was trained by Jeff Hiles and owned by Rocket Ship Racing, LLC.

The maiden special weight event that Chloe’s Dream was racing in was just her second ever start.

Among the six deaths at Churchill Downs since the start of the Spring Meet were two horses trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., who was suspended by Churchill Downs earlier this week.

His Kentucky Derby entrant, Lord Miles, was scratched from Saturday’s Derby as a result of that ruling.

Later Saturday, a second racing incident at Churchill led to a 3-year-old colt being vanned off. the track.

Freezing Point, trained by Joe Lejzerowicz, pulled up on the backstretch during Saturday’s eighth race, the $500,000, Grade 2 Pat Day Mile.

Dr. Al Ruggles, the on-call veterinarian from the American Association of Equine Practitioners, told NBC that Freezing Point was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the Churchill medical center for further examination by the colt’s private vet.

Like Chloe’s Dream, Freezing Point was ridden by Corey Lanerie.

Saturday afternoon’s incidents came hours after Kentucky Derby favorite Forte was scratched from the Run for the Roses because of a foot bruise.

Forte’s exit marked the fifth scratch of a Kentucky Derby horse in the past three days.

Before racing even began at Churchill last week, Kentucky Derby contender Wild On Ice was euthanized after a training accident at the track.

