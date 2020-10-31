Another grim milestone: 7,000th COVID-19 case confirmed in Ottawa

The nation's capital has reached another grim milestone, with Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirming the city's 7,000th COVID-19 case since the start of the pandemic.

Of that total, 5,973 cases are considered resolved, or approximately 85 per cent.

According to public health officials, 73 newly confirmed cases were reported on Halloween, with the majority of Saturday's cases being people over 30.

There are also 704 active cases, six more than on Friday and 16 more than the same time last week.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa Saturday, leaving the city's death toll at 323.

There are 42 people hospitalized with the virus, four of whom are in intensive care, as well as 57 active outbreaks at city institutions like long-term care facilities and child-care centres.

The reports from OPH don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day the statistics are made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

More than 1,000 new cases provincewide

Ontario reported 1,015 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the second-highest number recorded since the pandemic began in late January.

The Ontario health ministry said the majority of new cases were found in the province's four hot spots: Toronto, Ottawa and the Peel and York regions.

Provincial public health officials also recorded nine new deaths linked to the virus during the past 24 hours, bringing the Ontario total to 3,136.

In western Quebec, officials reported 58 new cases of the virus Saturday and one new death.

The region has had 2,479 cases of COVID-19 and 43 deaths since the pandemic began.