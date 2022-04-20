Another Gamecock receiver in transfer portal

South Carolina football has lost another wide receiver to the transfer portal.

Rico Powers, a 6-foot-2 redshirt sophomore, is the latest Gamecock set to leave Shane Beamer’s program, the school confirmed Wednesday. Chris Hummer of 247Sports was the first to report.

Powers is the third wide receiver to depart the Gamecocks following spring practice, which ended with the Garnet and Black game last Saturday.

Beamer said Powers was not with the team in a press conference after South Carolina’s spring game. No details were given on his absence, and it is unknown how long Powers was away from the team.

Powers played in two games last season and caught two passes for 12 yards, counting a redshirt year. He appeared in nine games as a true freshman in 2020, catching two passes for 19 yards.

Powers was a four-star recruit in the 2020 class out of Hapeville Charter Academy in Atlanta.

GAMECOCKS IN THE TRANSFER PORTAL

April 20: Rico Powers, WR

April 19: Will Rogers, DL

April 18: Eric Shaw, WR

April 18: Devontae Davis, DL

April 18: Keem Green, DL

April 18: E.J. Jenkins, WR/TE

Jan. 24: Kolbe Fields, LB — LSU

Dec. 15: Keveon Mullins, TE — Jackson State

Dec. 15: Jason Brown, QB — Virginia Tech

Dec. 12: Vincent Murphy, OL — Western Kentucky

Dec. 12: Connor Jordan, QB

Dec. 8: Dominick Hill, DB — Temple

Dec. 6: Jahmar Brown, LB/S — Coastal Carolina

Nov. 30: Ger-Cari Caldwell, WR