Another Gamecock defensive back transferring from South Carolina football

A second South Carolina defensive back intends to depart the program following the 2021 season.

Sophomore Dominick Hill has entered the transfer portal, USC confirmed Wednesday. The news was first reported by Hale McGranahan of 247Sports.

Hill played in all 12 games this season, recording six tackles on the year. A three-star prospect in the class of 2020, the Orlando product was part of former head coach Will Muschamp’s final recruiting class before he was fired in November 2020.

Hill is the fourth player intending to depart South Carolina after the conclusion of the season and sixth since the start of the season.

Running back ZaQuandre White declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on Tuesday. Wide receiver Ger-Cari Caldwell and defensive back Jahmar Brown also announced their intentions to transfer after the season concluded. Linebacker Rosendo Louis and wide receiver OrTre Smith left the Gamecocks during the season.