‘Another feather in your hat…lap…map’: ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant's epic struggle to solve a puzzle

Tuesday was a memorable night for Wheel of Fortune fans as they were treated to a hilarious puzzle solving moment. Including the first attempt to solve, it took three contestants eight turns and ten attempts to solve a seemingly simple puzzle. “Another feather _n yo_r _a_” had been revealed with “another feather in your cap” being the correct answer.

While there were three bad spins, the bad guesses were hard for viewers to take.

Contestant Laura Machado started out with the most promise as she guessed “another feather in your hat.” Unfortunately her other guesses, “another feather in your lap” and “another feather in your map,” were not quite as good.

Contestant Christopher Coleman failed to guess a correct letter or solve puzzle and he landed on a Bankrupt with his turns. Thomas Lipscomb landed on Bankrupt and Lose a Turn his first two times up but naied his third attempt when he guessed C and correctly solved the puzzle.

The moment is being shared on social media and is already buzzing. Even Frozen star Josh Gad shared the moment, tweeting, “God, help us all.”

I don’t know who keeps the statistics for Wheel of Fortune, but I’ve never seen someone attempt to solve the same puzzle three times during regular play. So maybe it was a historic night?

Wheel of Fortune is a syndicated show which airs weekdays. Please visit the show’s site for local listings of time and channel.

