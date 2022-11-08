Another fall snowstorm impacts travel on the Prairies amid bitter cold

Third time is the charm, as another snowstorm tracks across the Prairies this week with significant travel woes. It resulted in dicey conditions for some areas, especially in southern Alberta where there have been reports of collisions. The storm will continue tracking east into Tuesday, bringing more snow to Saskatchewan. Besides snow, the cold temperatures will be another component to keep an eye on.

PRSNOW

Snow brings travel woes on the Prairies

Up to 10 cm of snow has already fallen in parts of southern Alberta, with an additional 5-15 cm anticipated before it wraps up. It has impacted travel in multiple communities. The system has led to snowy and icy roads, as well as blowing snow due to wind gusts of 40-60 km/h.

In fact, there have been reports of multi-vehicle collisions in the Calgary area. Commuters in Saskatchewan can expect significant impacts on traffic in urban areas into Tuesday.

Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.

Story continues

The good news is the snow will ease across much of Alberta through Monday overnight, but can still be expected for parts of Saskatchewan, including Regina, Saskatoon and surrounding communities, as well as across the northeastern Prairies, through the Tuesday morning commute.

Some will then ease for most Prairie communities by Tuesday evening.

However, the bitter cold will continue beyond Tuesday.

Cold temperatures fast approaching

Frigid weather will dominat this week, especially for Alberta during the middle of the week with high temperatures of -16°C for Calgary on Wednesday and -18°C for Edmonton. Low temperatures will plunge through the -20s and a few spots should reach -30°C.

2

Of interesting note, it is going to be the shortest timeframe between the first frost and first -20°C for Edmonton. If it drops to -30°C, then the number will be even more impressive. Also, if the city dips to -30°C, it will be the earliest occurrence in the past 100 years.

Temperatures recover somewhat late week across Alberta as the focus of the coldest weather shifts east in Manitoba. However, reinforcing shots of Arctic air will keep temperatures well below seasonal for at least the next two weeks.

PRTEMPWED

As well, a Colorado low will track south of the region late in the week. Significant snow is possible for the southeastern corner of Manitoba Thursday night and Friday with blowing and drifting snow. Most models keep the significant snow southeast of Winnipeg, but it will be a close call: A more northerly track would bring significant impacts to Winnipeg.

Thumbnail courtesy of Trevor/Twitter (@Latenite72), taken in Saskatchewan.

Be sure to check back for the latest on conditions across the Prairies