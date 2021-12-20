Another earthquake recorded in SC. Here’s how it shakes out in a busy year for quakes

Another earthquake was confirmed in South Carolina early Monday morning, continuing a busy year for seismic activity.

A low-level earthquake was recorded in the Lowcountry, just south of Ladson and in the area near Dorchester, Charleston, and Berkeley counties, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The 1.1 magnitude earthquake happened at 1:54 a.m., according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

The seismic activity that had a depth of 2.8 kilometers is the 23rd earthquake in South Carolina in 2021 to be confirmed by the USGS.

This was the 11th earthquake this year confirmed in the Charleston area, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

No damage or injuries have been reported from Monday’s earthquake.

It makes sense since earthquakes that register 2.5 magnitude or less often go unnoticed and are only recorded by a seismograph, according to Michigan Technological University. Any quake less than 5.5 magnitude is not likely to cause significant damage, the school said.

Anyone who felt the quake can report it to the USGS.

It’s the 13th earthquake recorded since Sept. 27 in the Palmetto State, according to S.C. Department of Natural Resources. Prior to Monday, the most recent earthquake was recorded on Nov. 16, when a 2.2 magnitude quake was confirmed near Easley.

Just one week earlier, a 1.5 magnitude earthquake was reported on Nov. 9 in the Lowcountry. Six of the previous quakes were reported by S.C. Department of Natural Resources in the Jenkinsville area in Fairfield County, from Oct. 25 through Nov. 1.

The most powerful earthquake recorded in South Carolina this year was a 3.3-magnitude quake near Centerville on Sept. 27. That was the third of three earthquakes recorded in that area that day.

It is typical for South Carolina to have between six and 10 earthquakes a year, the S.C. Geological Survey reported. There were at least 11 earthquakes reported by the USGS in South Carolina in 2020.

On Oct. 17, another earthquake was confirmed just over the state line in the Lincolnton area of Georgia, along the Savannah River.

One of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded in South Carolina happened in Charleston on Aug. 31, 1886. The estimated 7.3 magnitude quake killed 60 people and was felt over 2.5 million square miles, from Cuba to New York, and Bermuda to the Mississippi River, according to the Emergency Management Division.

Reported earthquakes in SC in 2021