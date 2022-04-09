Another dog for Dawn Staley after USC championship? There’s a name already chosen

Augusta Stone
·2 min read
Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley celebrated her first national championship in 2017 with a new puppy, but the jury is out on whether or not she’ll be adding to the family this time.

Staley introduced Gamecock fans to her beloved dog in late 2017 after USC won its first national championship title that April. The now-4-year-old Havanese was named “Champ” in honor of the Gamecocks’ victory.

After South Carolina earned its second title with a 64-49 victory over the UConn Huskies, Staley finished her press conference addressing the big question: Will she get another dog after this win?

Staley’s answer wasn’t quite definite.

“I’ve got a name picked out already,” she said. “Whether or not Champ agrees on wanting a sibling, that’s a different story. It’s been four years, and he doesn’t get along with other dogs.”

As for the name? Staley said the dog would be called “Natty.”

“Just imagine, ‘Natty, Champ, get over here,’ “ Staley said. “Sounds good, right?”

Former Gamecock Khadijah Sessions tweeted at Staley before the Gamecocks’ national championship game, reminding her former coach she had talked about plans to get another dog.

“Coach remember you said if you win another championship you’re getting another dog and naming it Natty @dawnstaley I haven’t forgot! Champ is about to be 1 happy brother,” Sessions wrote.

Staley replied with a photo of Champ and three laughing emojis. A video posted to the women’s basketball team’s Twitter account Friday showed Staley asking Champ if he wanted a brother. Champ had no comment.

Champ has made frequent appearances at South Carolina press conferences after games at Colonial Life Arena and even made the trek to Paradise Island, Bahamas for the Gamecocks’ Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in November.

Champ has his own Twitter account with over 4.4K followers and is often spotted strutting around South Carolina practices.

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a