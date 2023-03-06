After another day of rain and snow, here’s when Fresno’s weather should begin warming up

Fresno received nearly a third of an inch of rainfall, some of it heavy at times, as the latest in a series of storms moved through the central San Joaquin Valley on Sunday.

The National Weather Service said the region could expect to see lingering showers from the storm through the night. The storm also dropped .14 inches in Madera, and .10 inches in Merced.

Meteorologist J.P. Kalb reported snow showers are likely overnight in the Sierra Nevada, contributing to record levels of snowfall. with the snow level dipping to 1,500 feet. The flurries are expected to leave behind two to four inches of new powder.

Thunderstorms are possible Monday on the valley floor, mainly to the north of Fresno, said Kalb. The region can expect a gradual warming through the week, and by Saturday, temperatures are expected to be in the mid-60s.