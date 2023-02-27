Another dance with snow across the South Coast of British Columbia

Tyler Hamilton
·1 min read
OK, here's the snow scoop.

Throughout Monday, bands of heavier snow swept across Vancouver Island because of an upper trough to the southwest. A low-pressure system will cross into the Interior of B.C. by Tuesday, initiating more rounds of localized snowfall due to the cold air mass in place.

Monday evening to Tuesday morning

Strait-enhanced snowfall targets eastern Vancouver Island, south of the Comox Valley. Even regions near Greater Victoria, mainly inland and across the Malahat, need to watch out for significant snowfall accumulations.

BCSC
BCSC

Highway 4 is also a dodgy drive to Tofino, with some heavier snowfall forecast for the Port Alberni region. The highest amounts could get close to 30 cm of snowfall by Tuesday morning, with a greater area seeing 10-20 cm.

The Lower Mainland comes into the mix with periods of heavy snowfall throughout Monday evening and overnight. But even by Tuesday morning, it could still be pretty locally heavy. As the bands of snow cross the Strait of Georgia and move closer to downtown Vancouver, there is the potential to accumulate up to 10 cm of snowfall.

Farther north, the Sunshine Coast and the Sea to Sky will also deal with heavy snowfall through Tuesday morning.

What's next?

Well, a front rolls down the coast Wednesday overnight, bringing wet snow across higher terrain. Snowfall amounts could approach 10 cm, with the emphasis being on locations above 200 metres in elevation.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates for B.C.

