After another Dallas Stars win, decisions coming for Jamie Benn and Tyler Sequin

The ridiculous, preposterous and impossible is now semi-doable.

History says the Dallas Stars still don’t have a chance, but it will be fun to watch them try.

After falling behind 0-3 in the Western Conference Final, the Stars have won consecutive games against the Las Vegas Golden Nuggets. We have a series worth watching.

On Saturday night in Vegas, the Stars pulled off the rare feat of leaving The Strip a winner.

Thanks to forward Ty Dellandrea’s two third period goals, the Stars defeated Vegas 4-2 in Game 5.

Ty Dallandrea. Don’t feel guilty if you are unfamiliar with his work. He has scored 12 career goals in his career, and had one this postseason before Game 5.

The Stars are now the fifth team in NHL history to force a Game 6 after falling behind 0-3 in a conference finals.

Game 6 is Monday night at the American Airlines Center.

Stars head coach Pete DeBoer has some decisions to make before that game, specifically what to do with his lineup.

“I like our group,” DeBoer said in the press conference after the game. “I wouldn’t bet against them.”

It’s not about betting against them. This is more about, what does he want to do with them?

This is more about, would he change them up?

Captain Jamie Benn is eligible to return after serving his two-game suspension for his stupid cross-check in Game 3. He made the trip to Vegas, and was in a suit, for Game 5. He will suit up for Game 6.

He’s not the player he was from a few years ago, but the Stars are a better lineup with Benn than without.

Forward Evgenii Dadonov’s status remains uncertain. He didn’t make the trip to Vegas for Game 5 because of injury. He doesn’t sound like he will be available for Game 6.

It sounds like he will only be available if the Stars reach the Stanley Cup Final.

Defenseman Ryan Suter has been so bad that he’s a problem. He’s consistently had a knack for being on the ice when the other team scores a goal.

On Saturday night, he made a play so awful that he looked like he should be sent to the minors in the middle of the game.

The Golden Knights scored their first goal in the first period after Suter deliberately skated away from oncoming Vegas forward Ivan Barbashev, who had the puck.

Again, the Stars defenseman skated away from the puck. Whatever the explanation, you can’t make that mistake in that instance at any moment of that game.

As bad as Suter has been in this series, DeBoer doesn’t have much of a choice. Unless Suter is somehow worse, he will be the choice ahead of Nils Lundkvist.

Which brings us to another “decision.” This one involves the highest paid player on the team.

Center Tyler Seguin makes $9.85 million, and he has 0 points in this series. He has one point in the last 10 games.

Like Benn, Seguin will never be the scorer he once was. He’s 31, and that burst and pop doesn’t burst or pop the way it once did.

On Saturday night, he played 14 minutes and 15 seconds, near the bottom of the lineup among forwards.

He made one pass to forward Wyatt Johnston that nearly resulted in a goal. Seguin wasn’t awful. He was not a defensive liability.

He looks like a player who may be in the wrong series for his game.

Would DeBoer scratch the Stars’ highest paid player, a responsible veteran who is good in face off, in exchange for young, fresh legs?

Winger Frederik Olofsson took the opportunity created by Benn’s absence and has been a visible player in each of the last two games. He didn’t score a goal, but he created chances and was “around it.”

Would DeBoer take that risk, at the center spot?

Of the Stars centers, Seguin is behind Roope Hintz, Joe Pavelski, Wyatt Johnston, and probably Max Domi. On Saturday night, Seguin didn’t do as much as Ty Dellandrea.

After falling behind 0-3, the Stars have successfully forced this series to a Game 6.

If they force a Game 7, it’s a win regardless of the outcome.

To potentially reach that Game 7, head coach Pete DeBoer has some decisions.

Whatever he does, the ridiculous, preposterous and impossible is now semi-doable.