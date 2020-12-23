Covid: Another new variant found in UK from South Africa

(AP)

A second new variant of the coronavirus has been detected in the UK having first been discovered in South Africa.

Matt Hancock announced two cases had been observed in the UK in a press conference from Downing Street, with both patients being closely monitored.

The announcement comes after a highly transmissible variant of the virus

The minister added that those in the UK who had arrived from the country in the last two weeks must isolate immediately, while travel will be restricted between the UK and South Africa while the variant is investigated.

Referring to the carriers of the new strain, Mr Hancock said: "Both are contacts of cases who have travelled from South Africa over the past few weeks."

He added: "We are incredibly grateful to the South African government for the rigour of their science and the openness and the transparency with which they have rightly acted as we did when we discovered a new variant here.

"This new variant is highly concerning because it is yet more transmissible and it appears to have mutated further than the new variant that has been discovered in the UK."

It follows the rapid spread of a strain of the virus in the south east of England, first detected by UK scientists, which led to a ramping up of coronavirus restrictions by the government as well as travel restrictions being implemented by neighbouring countries.

Dr Susan Hopkins of Public Health England said there was no evidence to suggest vaccines would be ineffective against the new strain.

Commenting on its spread, she added: “The new variant in the UK which we’ve identified is very different to the variant in South Africa. It’s got different mutations.

“Both of them look like they’re more transmissible - we have more evidence on the transmission for the UK variant because we’ve been studying that in great detail with academic partners.

“We’re still learning about the South African variant and you’ve heard already the measures we’re introducing to ensure that we quarantine people who are coming in from South Africa and therefore we are pretty confident actually that the system we have in place will help control the spread.”