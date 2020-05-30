Another COVID-19 case reported in northern New Brunswick on Saturday

CAMPBELLTON, N.B. — Public Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting one new case of COVID-19 Saturday in the Campbellton area in the province's north.

It is the ninth case in the area in just over a week after a health-care professional, who contracted the coronavirus outside the province, didn't self-isolate after he returned to New Brunswick.

The new case, which is under investigation, is an individual in their 70s.

To date, there have been 129 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick and 120 people have recovered from the illness.

Three people are hospitalized and there are no patients in intensive care.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell says everyone must be vigilant and self monitor for symptoms, regardless if they have been recently tested for COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2020.

The Canadian Press