Get another COVID-19 booster in the fall, Canada's immunization panel recommends

OTTAWA — Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) says people should get another COVID-19 vaccine booster in the fall if it's been at least six months since their last dose or COVID-19 infection.

It says the booster doses will be new formulations updated to target more recent, immune-evasive variants.

NACI continues to strongly recommend that anyone five years of age and older who hasn't yet been vaccinated should be immunized with a primary two-dose series of an mRNA vaccine.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It also has a"discretionary recommendation" that children six months to five years of age who haven't yet been vaccinated get the two-dose primary series of an mRNA vaccine.

In June, NACI said that the bivalent mRNA vaccines can be used for people receiving their first two-dose vaccination series.

The mRNA vaccines available in Canada are manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2023.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press