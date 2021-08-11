Another contestant dumped from Love Island following Priya’s recoupling dilemma
Matthew MacNabb has been dumped from Love Island.
He left the programme after Priya Gopaldas opted to couple up with Brett Staniland during a recoupling on Wednesday’s episode of the ITV2 dating show.
Priya and Matthew had previously hit it off and even shared a kiss at the beginning of the episode.
We'll miss our Matt in the hat 💜 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/cJiD3tDVBg
— Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 11, 2021
However she chose to partner with Brett, a 27-year-old PhD student and model from Derbyshire, after the pair went on a date during Wednesday’s programme.
Following the recoupling, Priya said: “It’s bittersweet, because Matt is such a good guy.
“I have so many positive things to say about him and I think that’s why I’m so upset.
“I hope I haven’t made a mistake.”
Speaking in the Beach Hut, she also described newcomer Brett, who arrived in the villa on Wednesday, as “fit”.
“He’s so good looking and he’s a health student!
“He’s a studier, nearly got a PhD – Dr Brett! I was drooling.”
Wednesday’s episode ended by teasing an upcoming clip of Liberty Poole expressing doubts about her relationship with Jake Cornish.
Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub.