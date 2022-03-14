Another coach buyout? What Frank Martin’s contract says about how much USC owes him

South Carolina will owe men’s basketball coach Frank Martin $3 million as part of a contract buyout after firing the 10-year Gamecocks coach Monday.

The dismissal comes after a second straight offseason on the hot seat. Martin and the Gamecocks negotiated for nearly a month following last year’s 6-15 season during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the school would have owed Martin a $6.5 million buyout had it terminated his contract after last season.

Instead, the Gamecocks and Martin agreed to terms on a two-year extension running through the 2024-25 season and lowered his buyout following the 2021-22 season from $3.3 million to $3 million. That adjustment will save the university $300,000 now that Martin has been let go.

“I don’t look at it as protecting ourselves or anything other than this is a statement about our program and our commitment to basketball from this university,” Tanner said of the reduced buyout at the time of the extension.

“You’re talking about a buyout situation that is a very good buyout, even still. You can look at comparatively some of the other buyouts around the country, and he remains with a very strong buyout.”

Martin’s buyout adjustment parallels a similar situation with former USC football head coach Will Muschamp, whom the university fired during the 2020 season. The university and Muschamp reached a deal to reduce Muschamp’s buyout by $2 million but still paid the coach a $12.9 million lump sum.

The size of Muschamp’s buyout was a point of consternation for local politicians when the Gamecocks considered firing Martin last offseason.

That $3 million — the exact final figure and whether or not it’s paid in payments or a lump sum — is likely to be negotiated between the university and Martin in the coming weeks.

If the Gamecocks had waited one more season — after April 1, 2023 — it could have fired Martin without paying a buyout.

Each of Martin’s USC assistant coaches, including top assistant Chuck Martin, have language in their contracts that says they’ll be terminated if Martin’s contract is terminated.