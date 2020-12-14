Another closed class, another case: More COVID news at Spencer Avenue Elementary, Orangeville District Secondary schools

·2 min read

One more case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Spencer Avenue Elementary School in Orangeville, resulting in a second class closure.

This has not resulted in the declaration of an outbreak, meaning at this time the two cases within the school are seen to be unrelated or not transferred within the school. An investigation by Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health is ongoing.

“We will continue to work closely with Public Health and take their direction as they complete their investigation,” said Dianna Secord, principal. “All students and staff determined to be at high risk of exposure will be directed to isolate and recommended to be tested within their isolation period.”

A case of COVID-19 has also been recorded at Orangeville District Secondary School, with one class being directed to self-isolate. WDGPH is investigating and will notify anyone deemed at high risk.

ODSS remains open and is considered safe for students and teachers.

“Custodial staff have completed a thorough cleaning and disinfecting of the school, as part of our enhanced cleaning protocol,” said Patrick Hamilton, principal.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 14, there are four active COVID-19 cases in Dufferin County schools within the UGDSB. For more information on current reported COVID-19 cases within the Upper Grand District School Board, please visit their reporting page.

· Centre Dufferin District High School - Shelburne (1 active case, 0 class closures)

· Spencer Avenue Elementary School - Orangeville (2 active cases, 2 class closures)

· Orangeville District Secondary School - Orangeville (1 active case, 1 class closure)

Current to Dec. 14, WDGPH has identified 39 active cases across Dufferin County, with a total of 23 newly confirmed cases from their previous update on Dec. 11. 393 cases in the area have been resolved.

More information regarding COVID-19 cases and trends within WDGPH’s borders is available on their COVID-19 reporting page. Municipal data can now also be found by visiting the ‘Cases by Municipality’ tab under each region.

Tabitha Wells/Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Orangeville Banner

