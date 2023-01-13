Another classic Disneyland attraction is getting a ‘Princess and the Frog’ makeover

Helena Wegner
·1 min read
Disneyland

A new restaurant inspired by “The Princess and the Frog” is in the works and it will be replacing a classic Disneyland spot, the resort said.

Tiana’s Place is taking over the French Market Restaurant in New Orleans Square. The restaurant will close on Feb. 17, the resort said in a Thursday, Jan. 12, news release.

The new restaurant will reflect Tiana’s Palace, as seen in “The Princess and the Frog” movie. It will open sometime in 2023 at the resort in Anaheim, California, according to the news release.

“Within its peach-colored walls and fancy green wrought-iron balconies, you’ll find elegant fixtures and appointments reminiscent of Tiana’s life and friendships,” the release says.

Like the French Market Restaurant, this new spot will also be a “quick-style service restaurant.”

And it will serve New Orleans inspired dishes and classics “just like Tiana and her father James dreamed of” in the movie.

Tiana’s character will not be at the restaurant, but guests can find her in the New Orleans Square.

The Mint Julep Bar, which serves Mickey beignets and mint juleps will close alongside the restaurant and reopen later in the year, too.

Tiana’s Palace is the second “Princess and the Frog” inspired spot to open recently in the park. In September, the resort welcomed Eudora’s Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets. The retail shop sells decor and accessories.

Then in 2024, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open.

Disney drops a first look of new scene coming to Splash Mountain remodel. Take a look

Disney asks theme park visitors to show ‘common courtesy’ after fights, screaming fits

Horror fans can have Halloween all year at upcoming Universal attraction in Las Vegas

