Another BSO employee dies from coronavirus, deputies say. She was ‘well loved’

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has lost another longtime employee to the novel coronavirus. After serving the community for nearly three decades, Pamela Ford has died from the virus, the sheriff’s office said.

Ford, 54, tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 12 and died on Friday, BSO said. She is survived by her husband and a host of family and friends.

“Sheriff Gregory Tony and the men and women of the Broward Sheriff’s Office are deeply saddened and grieving her loss,” BSO said in a statement.

Since the 90s, Ford has performed different roles at the sheriff’s office but most recently she was a community programs supervision specialist. Assigned to the Misdemeanor Probation Division, she would review probation cases and complete monthly computer checks on clients. She would ensure that criminal and sex offender checks were completed as well.





“While positively impacting countless lives, she was well respected by clients and community partners and well loved by her probation family,” the sheriff’s office said.

Ford started off as a Broward court probation officer in 1993 then transitioned to the sheriff’s office in 2001.

“Self-motivated, respected, consistent, considerate, pleasant disposition and dependable team member are just some of the attributes that describe Ford,” BSO said. “She’s also remembered for volunteering for additional tasks and coordinating office celebrations.”