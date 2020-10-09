Another Black life that mattered: A small town in Texas unites for justice for Jonathan Price after police kill ‘an amazing person’

Jonathan Price was known as a hometown hero in the Wolfe City, Texas community. In the small East Texas town 68 miles from Dallas, Price, 32, was a motivational speaker, a mentor to student athletes in the area and an active participant in community service activities. He worked for the city as a maintenance contractor and was a personal trainer on the side. His dream was to open his own gym.

But that dream ended with Price’s death on October 3. Price, a Black man, was shot and killed by a white police officer as witnesses say he was breaking up a fight between a man and a woman at a gas station.

“He was there breaking up a domestic fight between a couple, which is something that I know he was always standing up for the right thing,” Case Roundtree, a childhood friend of Price, told Yahoo News. “That's not uncommon for him.”

View photos Jonathan Price and Case Roundtree, two childhood friends in high school posing with football trophies. (Credit: Case Roundtree) More

In the aftermath, this mostly white town of 1,500 has been brought together in mourning for a man many knew and adored. The community has also given itself the kind of self-examination about race relations and policing that much bigger cities have been facing this year.

The alleged confrontation was over by the time Wolfe City police Officer Shaun Lucas arrived at the gas station. The entire interaction between Price and Lucas on October 3 was captured on a body camera, according to an affidavit released Wednesday, written by a Texas Ranger. That footage has not been released.

According to the affidavit, Price greeted Lucas upon his arrival. Price asked the officer “you doing good” several times and extended his hand for a handshake. Price also apologized for the broken glass on the ground, telling the officer someone had tried “to wrap me up”.

View photos A sign with reading "Justice 4 Jon" at a candle light vigil in honor Jonathan Price. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images) More

Lucas, 22, thought Price appeared intoxicated and tried to detain him, according to the affidavit. Price said, “I can't be detained” as Lucas grabbed at his arm. As Price began to walk away, Lucas shot him with his Taser. Price turned back toward the officer and appeared to grab the end of the stun gun, according to the affidavit.

Lucas then fired four rounds from his handgun, striking Price in the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Lee Merritt, a civil rights attorney representing Price's family, said on Facebook that he was told Price raised his hands and tried to explain what was going on when the officer arrived. “Police fired tasers at him and when his body convulsed from the electrical current, they ‘perceived a threat’ and shot him to death,” wrote Merritt.

Two days after the shooting, Lucas was charged with murder in the killing of Price. In a statement Monday, the Texas Rangers said that Price “resisted in a non-threatening posture and began walking away,” and that the officer’s actions weren’t “reasonable.” Lucas remains jailed Friday on $1 million bond.

View photos Booking photo of Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (Hunt County Sheriff's Office via AP) More