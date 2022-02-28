Another big win: NC native Ariana DeBose wins SAG award for ‘West Side Story’

Ariana DeBose added to her awards cache Sunday night, taking the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her role in “West Side Story.”

DeBose, who grew up in Raleigh and Wake Forest, has already won Golden Globe and Los Angeles Film Critic awards for “West Side Story” and is nominated for an Oscar. The Oscar ceremony is Sunday, March 27, on ABC.

DeBose, known for her stage work in “Hamilton” and “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” grew up in Raleigh and Wake Forest.

The 31-year-old triple-threat actress/dancer/singer plays Anita in the new Steven Spielberg film “West Side Story,” a remake of the Oscar-winning 1961 musical. It’s the same role for which Rita Moreno won an Oscar in 1962.

Also in DeBose’s Supporting Actor category were: Caitríona Balfe (“Belfast”), Cate Blanchett (“Nightmare Alley”), Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”) and Ruth Negga (“Passing).

The Screen Actors Guild Awards only honors performances and the awards are voted on by members of the Screen Actors Guild. Awards are given for both film and television.