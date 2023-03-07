Another ‘atmospheric river’ storm is coming, and it could bring new flooding to SLO County

Soak up the sunshine while you can, San Luis Obispo County, because another “atmospheric river” storm is on the way, and it’s bring a new flooding threat with it.

Following mostly sunny conditions Tuesday and Wednesday, the next storm is expected to slam into the region Thursday evening through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall amounts are predicted to be heaviest on Friday, likely causing flooding of creeks, rivers and low-lying areas that have already been thoroughly saturated from the storms in January and February.

San Luis Obispo County could see anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain from Thursday evening through Saturday morning, according to the Weather Service.

“It must be emphasized that these numbers could change dramatically as the storm nears,” the Weather Service wrote in its forecast on Tuesday. “Exactly how much rain will fall is still fairly uncertain as it is dependent on the exact location of the relatively narrow AR (atmospheric river).”

The atmospheric river band — a column of moisture in the atmosphere that’s propelled by wind currents — comes as warmer temperatures are expected in the county, therefore increasing the chance for heavy rainfall. The Weather Service predicts temperatures on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be in the low 60 degrees in San Luis Obispo.

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services warned of the possibility of flooding, high winds, power outages and strong surf conditions during the storm.

“Our ground is saturated and our creeks are already full, so rain that typically would not be impactful can cause issues,” said Emergency Services Manager Scott Jalbert in a news release Tuesday. “We strongly encourage residents to prepare now before this storm hits.”

County Superintendent of Schools Jim Brescia also sent a note to media advising that public schools are expecting normal operations on Friday as of Tuesday, but that could change due to the storm.

Story continues

To prepare for the storm, the County Office of Emergency Services advises the following:

Ensure you have flashlights and extra batteries.

Charge electronic devices and have a backup external battery on hand.

Stock an emergency supply kit for your home and your vehicle.

Keep your vehicle’s gas tank half-full or more.

Store important documents and valuables in waterproof containers and move them to higher levels of your home.

Clean out gutters and get sand and sandbags if your home is prone to flooding.