Another Arizona Cardinals executive arrested for DUI

Nearly a year to the day after the Arizona Cardinals reinstated general manager Steve Keim despite him pleading guilty to driving under the influence, another team executive has been charged with the same act.

Ron Minegar, the Cardinals executive vice president and chief operations officer, was arrested in suburban Chandler, Arizona, outside of Phoenix on Saturday night. ABC News in Arizona reports he was released pending an investigation.

Minegar, 60, currently oversees marketing, business development, ticket sales, hospitality, stadium operations and community relations for the Cardinals and has been with the team since 2000. Aside from his NFL duties, he also sits on the board of directors for the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, the Fiesta Bowl, and has helped with the city’s bids for the Super Bowl and NCAA Final Four.

Policed pulled Minegar over at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday for speeding and failure to drive within one lane.

In a statement released by the team on Sunday, the Cardinals condemned Minegar’s actions:

"Ron Minegar’s actions last night are inexcusable. He made the decision to drive after drinking alcohol and is fortunate that he was pulled over before injuring anyone or himself. According to MADD, drunk driving results in almost 11,000 deaths per year and is the number one cause of fatalities on roadways. We fully recognize the seriousness of these actions and they will have serious consequences."

When Keim was arrested for DUI last season the team handed him a five-week suspension that forced him to miss most of the preseason. The Cardinals also required him to complete DUI education classes and attend counseling before he could rejoin the franchise. Keim was also fined in excess of $3,000 by the City of Chandler — where Minegar was also arrested.

The Cardinals open the season at home against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 8 behind rookie quarterback Kyler Murray and first-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury

