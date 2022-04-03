Will another Alexander Volkanovski title win at UFC 273 make him the best featherweight in history?

The fighter considered the best featherweight in MMA history has undergone some changes in recent years.

Jose Aldo was considered the greatest featherweight in UFC history – until Max Holloway seemed to pass him in many people’s eyes. Is Alexander Volkanovski about to have the same kind of moment and overtake Holloway?

Volkanovski (23-1 MMA, 10-0 UFC) will put his featherweight title on the line for the third time Saturday when he takes on “The Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung (17-6 MMA, 7-3 UFC), in the UFC 273 main event.

Volkanovski hasn’t lost in nearly nine years. He’s a perfect 10-0 in the UFC, including his featherweight title win over Holloway, a win over him in their July 2020 rematch, and a win over Brian Ortega this past September.

Volkanovski is a huge -850 favorite over Jung at Tipico. A win Saturday, particularly if it’s an impressive finish, could have people wondering if Volkanovski has surpassed Holloway as the best 145-pounder in UFC history.

Ahead of the main event, take a look back at Volkanovski’s UFC 245 unanimous decision win over Holloway to win the title – his crowning moment – in the video above.

