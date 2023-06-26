Another air-breathing predatory snakehead fish discovered in Missouri

A fish that can live without water for days and grows up to three feet long was found again in Missouri, biologists with the state Department of Conservation said recently.

It's the second time a northern snakehead was found in the state since 2019, authorities said.

The invasive fish was caught on May 19 at the Duck Creek Conservation Area in Wayne County, the Department of Conservation said. Staff members spent several days after looking for more northern snakeheads but couldn't find any - offering some hope that the fish was present in low numbers

Originally from east Asia, where they are a delicacy believed to have healing powers, northern snakeheads are aggressive predators, preying on native species and competing for resources. They can grow to nearly three feet in length

“This fish has a wide temperature tolerance, can spawn multiple times in one year, and can survive in low-oxygenated waters by breathing air,” said MDC Fisheries Management Biologist Dave Knuth. “The impacts of this species on native fish populations are still to be determined and it’s something we will have to follow over time.” Previous reports indicate that snakeheads are a problem because "they'd eat just about anything."

This undated photo provided by the University of Memphis shows a northern snakehead found in a small lake in Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park north of Memphis, Tenn. The discovery has state wildlife officials worried. The predatory Asian fish kills native fish and can crawl overland if it exhausts its food supply. (AP Photo/University of Memphis, Jack Grubaugh via The Commercial Appeal)

The first northern snakehead recorded in Missouri was caught in a borrow ditch within the St. Francis River levees in Dunklin County in 2019. The second one, which was 13-inches in length, was also found in the same watershed as the first one, though about 70 river miles north of the initial catch.

While the federal government had banned the transport and interstate travel of snakeheads in 2002, they have been popping up every now and then, sparking concerns and fears. The northern snakehead was first discovered in eastern Arkansas waterways in 2008. Since then, its distribution has been expanding, spreading north through the waters of the St. Francis River watershed, causing worry among biologists.

"They are a beast," said Knuth.

Government officials have asked those who catch a snakehead to photograph it and then "kill the fish by freezing it or putting it on ice for an extended length of time." Meanwhile, MDC has recommended killing the fish by severing the head or gutting it and reporting any sightings to their Southeast Regional Office. They have also requested locals not release the fish or throw it on the bank, as it could migrate back to the water or to a new waterbody.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Northern snakehead invasive fish species found at Duck Creek, Missouri