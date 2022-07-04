Another late go-ahead home run secures Miami Marlins’ sweep over Washington Nationals

Bryan De La Cruz hit a go-ahead, two-run home run with two outs in the 10th inning to lead the Miami Marlins to a 3-2, series-sweeping win over the Washington Nationals on Monday at Nationals Park.

The win completes the Marlins’ four-game sweep of the Nationals. Miami (38-40) is now on a five-game win streak and has won 12 of its 13 games this season against Washington (29-52).

De La Cruz’s game-winning home run came on an elevated 97.9 mph fastball from Tanner Rainey. The outfielder sent the pitch a projected 411 feet to left field.

It marked the third time over the past five games that a Marlins hitter has recorded a go-ahead, two-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning or later. Avisail Garcia did it in the ninth inning Wednesday as the Marlins rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3. Jesus Sanchez did it in the ninth inning Saturday in Miami’s 7-4 extra-inning win over Washington.

And now it was De La Cruz.

The home run also backed what was by far the best outing of Braxton Garrett’s young MLB career. Garrett threw a career-high 7 1/3 innings and allowed just one run. In 15 career outings before Monday (14 starts), the 24-year-old lefty’s previous career-high was seven innings and he had only pitched beyond the fifth inning twice overall.

But on Monday, on a day when four Marlins regulars weren’t in the starting lineup and the team’s three primary late-inning relievers were most likely unavailable, Garrett stepped up.

He needed just 72 pitches to get through seven innings and only faced one batter above the minimum in that span. He allowed just three hits — one of which was erased by a first-inning double play, another when Victor Robles tried to stretch a third-inning bloop single into a double. He retired 14 consecutive batters before walking Ehire Adrianza with one out in the eighth and then giving up a game-tying RBI single to Luis Garcia to end his time on the mound.

He only struck out four, but that’s because he consistently retired Nationals hitters early in counts.

Story continues

Twenty-one of the 25 Nationals at-bats against Garrett lasted no more than five pitches. He threw no more than 11 pitches in six of the first seven innings.

Zach Pop worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the eighth and Jimmy Yacabonis needed nine pitches to retire the side in the ninth to force extra innings. Dylan Floro held the Nationals to just one run for his second save in as many days.

The Marlins opened scoring in the third when Luke Williams led off with a bunt single, moved to second on a Billy Hamilton sacrifice bunt, stole third and scored on a Jesus Aguilar single.

Up next

The Marlins return to Miami for a quick two-game set against the Los Angeles Angels.

Sandy Alcantara is on the mound for the Marlins on Tuesday opposite the Angels’ Noah Syndergaard.

Angels two-way phenom and reigning American Leauge MVP Shohei Ohtani pitches Wednesday opposite Miami’s Trevor Rogers.