Another adult bed rail recall follows one death and involves about 272,000 sold

In December’s second recall of bed rails used by assisted living facilities, nursing homes and home senior care, Essential Medical Supply pulled about 272,000 Endurance Hand Bed Rails sold over 15 years.

As the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice says, “When attached to an adult’s bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the rail and the side of the mattress. This poses a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation.”

The notice says this happened in December 2012 to an 86-year-old California man at his home.

Essential Medical Supply Endurance Hand Bed Rail, model No. P1410, was involved in an octogenarian’s death at his California home.

He was using Hand Bed Rail, model P1410. Also recalled are Hand Bed Rail with Pouch, model P1410-P; Hand Bed Rail with Floor Support, model No. P1411; and Hand Bed RAil with Floor Support with Pouch, model No. P1411-P. They were sold at medical supply stores and online by Amazon and Walmart.

Essential Medical Supply Endurance Hand Bed Rail with Pouch, model No. P1410-P

Essential Medical Supply Endurance Hand Bed Rail with Floor Support and Pouch, model No. P1411-P

Essential Medical Supply Endurance Hand Bed Rail with Floor Support (P1411)

If you have these rails, stop using them. If you have bed rails sold or imported after Nov. 1, 2015, Essential Medical Supply is offering a refund pro-rated on the rail’s age. The only thing Essential is offering for rails sold before November 2015 is the advice to stop using them and take them off the beds. The company isn’t offering refunds or repair for those rails.

If you want to discuss that or use the phone to register your bed rail for a refund, call Essential at 888-856-0111, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time. You can also register your rail for a refund online.

564,000 adult bed rails sold by Amazon and Walmart getting recalled after two deaths