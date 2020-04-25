Another 49ers trade, as they send speedy WR Marquise Goodwin to Eagles

No wonder San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch had multiple phones set up in his draft room at home. He planned to make plenty of calls.

The 49ers were wheeling and dealing during the draft. Shortly after trading running back Matt Breida to the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco traded receiver Marquise Goodwin to the Philadelphia Eagles. To start the third day of the draft, the 49ers had acquired offensive tackle Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins.

Goodwin was pushed down the 49ers depth chart, especially when the team drafted receiver Brandon Aiyuk in the first round, and it was clear Goodwin would be on the move. The 49ers reportedly had told Goodwin, one of the team’s most likable players, they’d try to find him a good landing spot. The Eagles and 49ers swapped sixth-round picks according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Eagles can use Goodwin. DeSean Jackson is still with the Eagles but he missed most of last season with injuries and his health is a concern at 33 years old. Goodwin is also a deep threat and if Jackson misses time this season, the Eagles have someone that can step in.

The 49ers, who had traded star defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts for a first-round pick as free agency started, have been one of the league’s most active teams as they reshape a roster that made the Super Bowl last season. The logistics of having a virtual draft this year didn’t stop San Francisco from making all the deals it wanted.

