Another 202 cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday

The province reported another 202 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The North Central zone, which includes Prince Albert, reported 33 new cases.

The current seven-day average is 263, or 21.7 cases per 100,000 population.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 189 active cases, the same number as reported Friday.

Seven cases from December 3 were assigned to the North Central zone on Saturday.

North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 214 active cases and North Central 3 has 40 active cases.

The North Central zone is third in the Active Case Breakdown with 479 active cases.

The number of deaths in the province remains at 55.

Of the 9,730 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 4,191 are considered active.

Of the 116 people in hospital in the province, 101 are receiving in patient care including 10 in the North Central. Of the 25 in intensive care four are in the North Central.

The recovered number now sits at 5,484 after 128 more recoveries were reported.

The total numbers of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,730 of those 1,997 cases are from the north area (711 north west, 956 north central and 330 north east)

Yesterday 3,404 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

As of today there have been 360,546 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

Saskatoon reports low numbers due to data problems

In other zones there were 51 in Regina, 21 in the South West, 18 in the North West, 17 in the Far North East, 13 in the South East, 10 in the North East, eight each in the Far North West, Central West and Central East, six in the South Central and four in Saskatoon. There are five new cases with pending residence information.

The case numbers reported today from Saskatoon are much lower than anticipated due to a data-related issue that is in the process of correction and is expected to be updated tomorrow.

One case from Oct. 21 has been assigned to the North East. As well one case from Nov. 23 was assigned to the North West and one case from Nov. 29 was assigned to the South East.

Story continues

Of the 116 people in hospital elsewhere in the province; 34 are in Saskatoon, 18 in the South East, 15 are in Regina, nine in the North West, three in the South West and one in the North East are receiving in patient care. Elsewhere in the province in intensive care there are 11 in Saskatoon, nine in Regina and one person in the North West.

The Saskatoon zone leads the Active Case breakdown with 1,272 cases.

In second place is Regina with 993 active cases.

The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,730. Of those, 2,856 cases are from the Saskatoon area, 1,880 cases are from the Regina area, 1,259 cases are from the south area (496 south west, 437 south central and 326 south east), 1,021 cases are from the far north area (644 far north west, 83 far north central and 294 far north east) and 675 cases are from the central area (293 central west, 382 central east). There are now 42 cases that have pending residence location.

There are currently 305 cases that are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 9,730 cases in the province: 498 cases are related to travel, 4,149 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 2,324 have no known exposures and 2,759 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 2,031 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 3,422 cases are in the 20-39-age range, 2,596 are in the 40-59-age range, 1,307 are in the 60-79-age range and369 are in the 80-plus-age range. Five cases have a pending age confirmation.

The gender breakdown shows 50 per cent of the cases being females and 50 per cent being males.

Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald