Another 2 COVID-19 deaths reported in Ottawa

Two more people have died in Ottawa from COVID-19, raising the city's total to 78 deaths.

There have been 1,420 confirmed cases in the nation's capital, according to Ottawa Public Health's Saturday report.

That's up 48 new cases since Friday.

The public health authority says 548 of those confirmed cases are considered resolved, meaning the person has recovered.

There are also 23 ongoing outbreaks at institutions across the city.

City now 'post-peak'

Despite the new deaths, Ottawa is officially in the "post-peak period" in terms of community transmission of COVID-19, the city's medical officer of health said on Friday.

That conclusion is based on a declining number of people being hospitalized, Dr. Vera Etches said.

Ontario's Ministry of Health confirmed 511 new cases on Saturday, an increase from the 421 cases reported Friday.

The provincial total now sits at 17,119 cases. The province has reported 1,176 deaths, although CBC News has counted 1,237 deaths using data from local health units.

Some 11,390 people have recovered.

4th death in western Quebec

In the Outaouais, health officials there said Saturday that another person from a government-run care facility has died.

Four people from the region have been killed by the virus so far. In total, there have been 293 confirmed cases in the Outaouais.

A majority of those cases, 221, are from Gatineau.