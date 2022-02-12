Another 17 COVID-19 deaths in B.C., booster dose vaccination reaches 51.5 per cent

VICTORIA — Nine COVID-19 outbreaks at seniors' care homes in British Columbia have been declared over, while two more have been announced.

There are 46 health-care facilities in the province with ongoing outbreaks, most of them seniors' care homes.

The Health Ministry says in a statement that there are another 17 deaths linked to COVID-19 in the province for a total of 2,747 fatalities.

The hospitalization rate continues to drop, sitting at 846 on Friday, while 136 people are in intensive care.

More than 90 per cent of those eligible 12 and over have received two shots, while 51.5 per cent have had their third dose.

In the past two weeks ending Feb. 9, 27 per cent of the people with COVID-19 in hospitals have not been vaccinated, while almost 69 per cent in hospital have had their shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2022.

The Canadian Press