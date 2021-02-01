Anonymous users must be weeded out from social media

Can we expect social media companies to monitor all their users? (Getty Images)

When we call on social media organisations to monitor who they publish, we are in fact requesting a tall order, that of tracing “Fred500” (pick the false name of your choice).

The method for improving conditions for internet users is a simple one: insist on the use of real names backed up by verification. Not only will people be traceable, but the likelihood of people giving unnecessary offence will reduce as they become less anonymous.

Cole Davis

Norwich

Vaccine rollout

There is a way of vaccinating teachers early, without delaying any priority groups. Put the teachers at the head of their group. Thus if a teacher falls in the 55-60 age group, they would be done when that group comes up, but before the rest of the group. It might only be a couple of weeks earlier, but that could make a significant difference to a very difficult situation.

Hamish Macpherson

Leighton Buzzard

I’ve been worried about when life will be back to normal for people like me, who have a learning disability. The pandemic has made me feel trapped. I just want to go to my local bakers and get a doughnut but because I have a learning disability, I have to be very careful – it has been proven that we are more at risk. So why aren’t we all being prioritised for the vaccine?

Everyone with a learning disability should be in a priority group for the vaccine – we are six times more likely to die from Covid and the death rate for 18-34-year-olds with a learning disability is 30 times higher than the rest of the population. I’m 32 years old and have a learning disability – these statistics scare me.

If I were to get the vaccine earlier than planned, it would make me very happy and it would mean a lot to me. We are a vulnerable group and if we are prioritised for the vaccine it would mean that our health is finally being taken seriously.

So, I’m asking the government to rethink and prioritise everyone with a learning disability. Show us that you care about us. We are too often forgotten, don’t ignore us now.

Harry Roche

Mencap

Green needs to be seen

Coal mining in Cumbria, miles of new road building, trade incentives for the import of Australian wine: all apparently government policy in this, our first month as an independent sovereign state.

We have nine years to avert climate disaster, and this populist government is ill suited to the task. Unpopular measures will be necessary and the pandemic has repeatedly exposed Johnson’s weaknesses in this area. The planet has no vote but unless we show it more respect, global warming threatens our existence.

How to get this message across? I suggest a fleet of electric green buses, emblazoned not with the national flag, but the slogan: “Put the planet first.” It worked before.

Richard Greenwood

Bewdley

Brexit mess for au pairs

Anyone who has had an au pair in recent years will know that they will typically be 18 or 19, Western European and taking a break from academia to improve their English and their life skills. They will usually have done a fair bit of babysitting and often plan to study to be teachers, child psychologists, doctors and so on. They might be able to cook a bit and will assist with light housework and childcare. If the host family is fortunate and if the match is a good one, they will probably become friends for life and all parties will benefit from the relationship.

As Brexit approached, families who relied on au pairs for providing flexible childcare became increasingly anxious to know what would happen to the au pair programme when free movement from the EU ceased. As agents we were unable to reassure them, as for the past year, enquiries made to local MPs were all met with the same response from the Home Office – that there would be no dedicated route or visa allowing au pairs to come to the UK.

Last week, this apparently changed and au pairs were added to the points based system aimed at “Highly Skilled Workers”. We are baffled at how our typical applicants could possibly be viewed as “Highly Skilled”, or how families would be able to pay them the minimum salary of £25,000, or how these young people will be able to afford the £2,000 required to cover the cost of the visa and their contribution to the NHS.

It would appear that a program that has benefitted many thousands of families and young Europeans for the past 50-plus years is being scrapped without a second thought. I’m sure some of our host families voted for Brexit without any expectation that the government would have so little regard for this valuable cultural exchange.

We sincerely hope that the government will reconsider and grant a dedicated route for au pairs, so that this vital cultural exchange programme can continue to benefit both host families and applicants for many years to come.

Dr Ruth Campbell

Au Pair Ecosse

