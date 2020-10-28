'Anonymous' revealed: Former aide Miles Taylor says he wrote scathing opinion piece on Donald Trump

WASHINGTON – Former administration official Miles Taylor revealed himself Wednesday as the anonymous author of a scathing opinion piece and book about President Donald Trump, stepping forward six days before the election to endorse Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

"This election is a two-part referendum: first, on the character of a man, and second, on the character of our nation," said Taylor, a former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security.

In a written statement, Taylor added: "That’s why I’m also urging fellow Republicans to put country over party, even if that means supporting Trump’s Democratic opponent."

Writing under the pen name "Anonymous," Taylor authored a 2018 newspaper column and 2019 book that attacked Trump's leadership and described utter dysfunction within his administration.

Responding in a tweet, Trump said he didn't know Taylor and "never even heard of him. Just another @nytimes SCAM - he worked in conjunction with them." Noting that Taylor sometimes appears on CNN, Trump said, "they should fire, shame, and punish everybody."

Who is Miles Taylor? Said he was “anonymous”, but I don’t know him - never even heard of him. Just another @nytimes SCAM - he worked in conjunction with them. Also worked for Big Tech’s @Google. Now works for Fake News @CNN. They should fire, shame, and punish everybody.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2020

Trump also attacked Taylor during a campaign rally in Goodyear, Ariz., calling him a "sleazebag" and "low-level lowlife" who should be "prosecuted." (Taylor broke no laws with his writings.)

In a tweet of his own, Taylor responded to Trump: "That’s too bad. I remember you, all too well. And I will continue shining a light on your failed presidency through the election—and beyond."

That’s too bad. I remember you, all too well. And I will continue shining a light on your failed presidency through the election—and beyond. https://t.co/ARzUQ9oss2 pic.twitter.com/JEgBCxdSss — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) October 28, 2020

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany described Taylor as a "low-level, disgruntled former staffer," as well as "a liar and a coward who chose anonymity over action and leaking over leading."

In the book, entitled "A Warning," the self-proclaimed member of the "resistance" said Cabinet members considered mass resignations or invoking the 25th Amendment as possible ways to remove Trump from office.

The author also suggested that Trump might refuse to leave office, even if he is defeated for re-election. The author said that is why Trump talks about "coups," saying he is "seeding the narrative for his followers" that he is being unfairly being forced from office.

“He will not exit quietly – or easily,” Anonymous wrote.

President Donald Trump walks to speak to members of the press on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump is traveling to North Carolina and Florida. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) More

Some Republicans noted that Taylor, one of several ex-staffers to speak out against Trump in recent months, publicly endorsed Biden back in August – and at the time denied he was "Anonymous." They also described him as a little-known staffer seeking to make a name for himself at Trump's expense.

"I had never heard of Miles Taylor, but did ask around and heard back that he was a major self-promoter," said Brendan Buck, a former spokesman for GOP House Speakers John Boehner and Paul Ryan. "Makes sense now."

Trump himself has described the then-unknown author as a "gutless coward."

Taylor's book compared Trump to "a twelve-year-old in an air traffic control tower, pushing the buttons of government indiscriminately, indifferent to the planes skidding across the runway and the flights frantically diverting away from the airport."

The book was a follow up to a New York Times column of September 2018 in which Anonymous claimed to "part of the resistance insider the Trump Administration."

Story continues