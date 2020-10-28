'Anonymous' Author Behind Anti-Trump 'Resistance' Op-Ed And Book Identified

Miles Taylor has been identified as the author of a notorious anonymous op-ed in The New York Times in 2018 that claimed they were part of a secret “resistance” inside President Donald Trump’s administration.

Taylor revealed himself Wednesday in a tweet:

Donald Trump is a man without character. It’s why I wrote “A Warning”...and it’s why me & my colleagues have spoken out against him (in our own names) for months. It’s time for everyone to step out of the shadows. My statement: https://t.co/yuhTgZ4bkq — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) October 28, 2020

In the Times op-ed, which was published Sept. 5, 2018, the author was identified as a “senior official” in the Trump administration and claimed to be one of many people “working diligently from within to frustrate parts of [Trump’s] agenda and his worst inclinations.”

The same person also anonymously authored a book, “A Warning,” published in 2019, which, among other behind-the-scenes revelations, claimed that a number of senior officials once considered resigning from the administration all together in response to Trump’s conduct, but ultimately decided against it.

The anonymous author, who had previously said they’d reveal their identity before the election, chose to wait until just six days before polls close Nov. 3 to speak out openly.

“It may be cold comfort in this chaotic era, but Americans should know that there are adults in the room,” the author wrote in the 2018 op-ed. “We fully recognize what is happening. And we are trying to do what’s right even when Donald Trump won’t.”

However, the author reportedly expressed doubts in 2019 that this so-called resistance group of “unelected bureaucrats and cabinet appointees” within the White House could fix Trump.

After the op-ed came out, Trump called for the author to resign, calling the writer “gutless” and demanding that the Times “turn him/her over to government at once!”

Several officials who have left the Trump administration have since spoken out against the president, including former aide to Vice President Mike Pence and coronavirus task force member Olivia Troye.

Sarah Ruiz-Grossman contributed to this report.

Related Coverage

Senior Trump Official Rips Administration In Anonymous Op-Ed

White House In ‘Total Meltdown’ As Aides Scramble To Contain Op-Ed Fallout: Reports

More Details Emerge From Tell-All Book By Anonymous White House Official

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.