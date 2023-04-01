Anonymous drawings at Christ Church are Botticellis, scholar claims

Curator Furio Rinaldi has connected Botticelli’s The Adoration of the Magi to an anonymous work at Christ Church Picture Gallery - www.bridgemanimages.com

Two Old Master drawings hanging in Christ Church Picture Gallery have long been catalogued as the work of anonymous artists.

However, a leading scholar has now attributed them not to unnamed 15th-century Florentine artists, but to Sandro Botticelli.

While the Renaissance master's greatest paintings, such as Birth of Venus, are familiar, few of his drawings have survived.

One of the Oxford sheets shows the head of a woman looking down and the other depicts a young man looking up, each in near-profile and delicately drawn in metalpoint with selective use of heightening in white lead.

They have been attributed to Botticelli by Furio Rinaldi, curator of drawings and prints in the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco and an expert on 15th- and 16th-century Italian drawings, on the basis of technical and stylistic analysis, as well as their connection to his paintings.

He links the study of the woman to the head of the Virgin, tenderly looking down towards her child, in the Virgin and Child with the Young St John the Baptist in the Louvre, Paris, the most ambitious of Botticelli’s early devotional panels of the late 1460s. He singles out her overarching eyebrows, snub nose and small protruding lips as a close match.

Plump chin and robust neck

He connects the other drawing, an imposing study of a handsome young man, to the third onlooker on the right in Botticelli’s early the 1480s The Adoration of the Magi in the National Gallery, Washington: “The prominent nose, chiselled lips with near-open mouth, plump chin and robust neck accord with the figure in the painting.”

Dr Rinaldi’s research, conducted for a major Botticelli exhibition in San Francisco this autumn will be published in the April issue of the scholarly Burlington Magazine. He writes that the Oxford drawings constitute an important addition to Botticelli scholarship and to his meagre catalogue of drawings, helping to reframe the artist’s stature as a draughtsman from the time of his debut in the mid-1460s.

Jacqueline Thalmann, Christ Church’s curator, said that Dr Rinaldi is “a very good scholar” and they will now conduct further research: “We would love them to be by Botticelli. We still have to verify a little more…

“We know so little about his drawings. This big exhibition in San Francisco, all this will be discussed and talked about.

“There have been one or two other voices who said they’re incredibly ‘Botticelli-esque’…

“We have them at the moment as just Florentine, last quarter of the 15th century.…

“It’s quite a step to then label something very firmly with an artist. Museums are perhaps a little more cautious, even though we love to have these big names.”