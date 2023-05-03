Anoka County (Minnesota) joins our growing 6,500+ public sector buying organizations in choosing our full eprocurement solution

mdf commerce inc.

MONTRÉAL, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce Inc., a SaaS leader in digital commerce technologies, today announces that Anoka County, Minnesota (the “County”) has signed a 5-year agreement for the usage of our source-to-pay solution. This initiative will allow the County to streamline and simplify its procurement processes while fully leveraging the data and analytics benefits of eprocurement technology.



Anoka County is the fourth-most populous county in Minnesota, with a population of approximately 358,000. It comprises the northern portion of the Minneapolis-Saint Paul metropolitan area.

The County's decision to use our full source-to-pay solution is significant as it will help to streamline and simplify procurement processes. The eprocurement technology we offer will provide Anoka County with the tools it needs to modernize the way buyers and suppliers connect and transact.

The platform will also provide the County with access to data and analytics, allowing it to make more informed procurement decisions and identify cost-saving opportunities. In addition, the platform's user-friendly interface will make it easier for suppliers to do business with Anoka County, improving collaboration and fostering stronger relationships.

Over the 5-year term of the agreement, the County will undergo a digital transformation within its procurement process, with the eprocurement technology driving efficiency and transparency in public procurement. Anoka County will have access to our fully integrated comprehensive source-to-pay solution, stemming from our 20+ years of experience with a variety of offers, including these workstream functionalities:

SOURCE | Strategic Sourcing to streamline solicitation creation, publication, evaluation and awarding in one easy-to-use platform

CONNECT | Vendor Management to improve insight and automation to connect with vendors throughout the procurement process with qualification, performance management and contract negotiation

CONTRACT | Contract Lifecycle Management to increase efficiency and transparency through collaborative authoring, performance monitoring and overall CLM

PROCURE | Requisition to Pay to improve the entire procurement process through purchase orders, invoicing, payments, spend reporting and an integration with the County’s ERP

SHOP | Marketplace to provide end users a convenient experience to order off County and co-operative contracts with supplier-uploaded catalogs

“We are excited to have been selected and trusted by Anoka County as its eprocurement solution. Our source-to-pay technology provides the tools Anoka County needs at this juncture within its digital procurement transformation,” said Mark Eigenbauer, President, eprocurement, at mdf commerce. “Our technology powers the initiatives of public sector procurement. We look forward to helping Anoka County improve efficiency, transparency and ease-of-use throughout the procurement process.”





About mdf commerce Inc.

mdf commerce Inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of software as a service (SaaS) solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our eprocurement, ecommerce and emarketplaces solutions are supported by a strong and dedicated team of approximately 650 employees based in Canada, the United States, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call 1-877-677-9088.





