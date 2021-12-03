Annual Report 2020-2021 Tabled in Parliament

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Kathleen Roussel, Director of Public Prosecutions, announced the tabling in Parliament of the Public Prosecution Service of Canada Annual Report 2020-2021. The report covers the period from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) prosecutors, as well as administrative and support staff, work with members of the justice community across Canada to prosecute federal offences and provide legal advice and assistance to law enforcement, including police and investigative agencies. This Annual Report features context and highlights on this wide scope of work, including the resilience and empathy demonstrated by PPSC employees as they pivoted to deliver prosecution services in news ways due to the pandemic.

The PPSC also introduced a new policy in respect of simple possession of drugs, making prosecution an exception rather than the default position. The policy contributes to a more judicious use of resources and better health outcomes.

The PPSC is a national organization responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction and providing prosecution-related advice to investigative and law enforcement agencies across Canada.

The report is now available on the PPSC website.

