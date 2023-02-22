The Annual Lake Pajamas Sale Is Live, and I’m Obsessed With These 15 Styles

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

For years, I never classified myself as someone who was particular about sleepwear. I loved my collection of comfy shorts and sweatpants, and I enjoyed reliving the memories that flooded my mind whenever I reached for a T-shirt acquired on a vacation or at a concert. I happily would have continued on my easy pajama path, but a few of my friends mentioned they had discovered Lake—and my curiosity peaked.

In case you’re new to the brand, the majority of Lake pajamas are created using 100 percent Pima cotton. Lake says it’s “the softest fabric imaginable,” and the brand also highlights that the cotton can warm or cool the wearer. As a hot sleeper, I was curious if these pajamas were as breathable as they sounded, and I’m happy to report the fabric delivered so much on each and every claim that I’ve built quite the Lake pajamas collection over the years.

I purchased my first pair of Laka pajamas at full-price, and I still feel as though my original set was worth every penny spent. The pima cotton is perfect for any season; the designs are classic and the pajamas hold up well, particularly because I follow Lake’s suggestion to hang dry items rather than putting them in the dryer. Most items are available in sizes ranging from XXS to XXL, and they run true to size.

The biggest thing I have learned is that Lake hosts an annual sale where the brand discounts hundreds of pajamas, robes, loungewear, and clothing pieces by up to 50 percent—and the sale is happening now through Friday, February 24. As an avid Lake wearer, I culled down the on-sale pieces to the top 15 items you simply cannot miss. So, make sure to shop these items quickly before they sell out.

I’m a hot sleeper, and I also frequently travel to warm climates, so my Pima Shorts Set is one of my most worn styles. I love the breathable pima cotton and the fun gingham pattern. I also appreciate the loose scoop neck of the top and the elastic waistband on the tie-less shorts. If you’re looking for a great summer pajama set that’s comfortable and slightly elevated from a simple T-shirt, this is it—especially while it’s marked down to $75.

When I was first introduced to Lake, the very first set I purchased included a short-sleeve shirt and long pants. It felt like a pairing I could comfortably wear throughout the fall, winter, and spring, and I was right. In fact, my original set is still my most worn. So, if you’re looking for a Lake starter set, look no further, and get it while it’s on sale for 10 percent off.

My Relax Pants Set is my favorite lounge set that I own from any brand, but it’s sadly sold out in almost every size. But this Relax Short Set is the next best thing. It comes with a crew neck long sleeve top and a pair of shorts with an elastic waistband, and the combination feels ideal for spring and summer. What I love most about this set is it’s made from the same fabric as the set I own—95 percent modal and 5 percent spandex—and the combination offers a soft feel with a wonderful weight. Get ready to wear this nonstop, and grab it for $88.

I’m not someone who wears robes, but my friends swear by every robe that’s part of Lake’s roster. The Pima Robe is a top pick because it’s made from the same 100 percent pima cotton as the brand’s beloved pajamas. The robe has long sleeves, side pockets, and a sewn-in tie, and the piping offers a darling extra detail. Pick up one for $109 while the sale lasts, and wear it to lounge or while you’re getting ready to start your day.

